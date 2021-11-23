Dropshipping Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Dropshipping Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global dropshipping market size is projected to touch USD 557.9 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.8% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as growing consumer preference for online shopping, increasing penetration of the internet, and rising trend of digital payments with doorstep deliveries are predicted to fuel the market growth. Dropshippers provide services to several vendors such as inventory maintenance and direct goods transfer. Further, benefits offered via dropshipping promote e-commerce companies to use such services as these products required to be delivered anywhere across the globe.

The increasing per capita income and growing smartphone users have promoted the online distribution channel, thereby, driving the market growth. Dropshipping allows e-commerce retail to leverage on logistics and warehouse spending. Further, lower capital spending in logistics and inventory is driving the preference for dropshipping in retailers.

Various e-commerce startups are choosing dropshipping services as it requires less investment for warehousing of product, resulting in lowering logistics and shipping costs. The numerous online purchase made by customers has allowed the growth of e-commerce companies. Shifting preference for using online distribution, companies are utilizing dropshipping services, thereby, accelerating the market growth in the upcoming years.

However, government regulations for cyber security and product shipment are projected to restrain the growth of the dropshipping market. Further, the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) made rules concerning international trade of services, with considerable implications for e-commerce. The Anti-Spam Law is passed to safeguard customers from receiving uninvited marketing material, which, in turn, is predicted to plummet the growth of the market over the forecast duration.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The electronics & media division held over 22% market share in 2018 due to rising innovations in the electronic segment, along with growing demand for electronics.

The food & personal care category is anticipated to ascend with a CAGR of 30.0% over the forecast duration, owing to increasing demand for cosmetics and skincare products.

The fashion division occupied the largest share of more than 30.0% in 2018, owing to increasing per capita income and growth of online channels.

Asia Pacific is predicted to foresee considerable growth due to the growing penetration of the internet, driving online sales.

Leading players in this industry are SaleHoo Group Limited;Oberlo, Inc.; Doba, Inc.; and AliDropship.

Dropshipping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Lain America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

