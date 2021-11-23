AI Training Dataset Market Trends, and Driving Factors Analysis Report 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 23 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global AI Training Dataset market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of AI Training Dataset industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, AI Training Dataset barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The global AI training dataset market size is projected to account for USD 4.8 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at 22.5% CAGR over the forecast duration. The growing focus by businesses on automating their operations is a key factor attributing to the growth of the market. AI training dataset has been gaining traction across industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, transportation and logistics among others.

Owing to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, the need for the training set is increasing rapidly. In order to make the technology more accurate and versatile, an increasing number of companies are focusing on releasing datasets. Thus, such factors are projected to augment the growth of the market.

Companies are further focusing on introducing high-quality datasets in order to speed up the AI development. For example, IBM, in early 2019, introduced new datasets that include one million images of faces to support the development of facial recognition technology.

IT sector dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increased adoption of various technologies such as machine learning, data analytics and computer vision to provide an enhanced user experience. Healthcare sector is also anticipated to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of latest technologies such as wearable, virtual assistance and others in the sector.

