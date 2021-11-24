FINE PERFORATORS Rolls out Quality Working Screens for Batch Centrifugal Filtration

New Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — FINE PERFORATORS is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that started its journey in the year 1969. The goal was to become an exceptional perforation product manufacturer and supplier, which it did become soon after its inception. The credit goes to the passionate founders who have always put complete customer satisfaction first. They have always ensured creating products that are of the highest quality and functionality altogether. Additionally, they are always after improving and enhancing their offerings for the better experience of their customers.

The spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS in an interview stated, “While doing everything right and to the best of our capability from the very start, we have come a long way as an enterprise. FINE PERFORATORS today stands tall as a reputed manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of quality perforation products. We have state-of-the-art infrastructure and a highly trained and skilled team that delivers nothing short of the best. Whether counting on us for the very first time or regularly, all our clients can expect the best service and products each time.”

FINE PERFORATORS specialises in creating centrifugal screens, sugar screens and vacuum filter screens to match the functionality and quality requirements of several industries, including sugar, chemical, gas, algae, oil, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and food industries. The range of products manufactured by FINE PERFORATORS includes centrifugal screens made of brass, copper and stainless steel for flat bottom/semi-automatic centrifugal machines, backing screens for all types of centrifugal machines, sugar graders screens and stainless steel screens.

The spokesperson added, “The batch centrifugal screen range created by us is made to make a significant difference to the quality and volume of screened products. The centrifugation process is a common process used to concentrate or separate the suspended materials in a fluid. A centrifuge machine spins the fluid at a high speed and separates the undesired suspended particles from the fluid. The high quality of our working screens helps prolong the life of tools, reduce disposal volume and reduce filtration cost.”

FINE PERFORATORS can be the best choice for all those seeking the best and reliable backing screens manufacturers. They can refer to the company’s website for more information or can directly talk to the company’s team members for required assistance.

