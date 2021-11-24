Mooring Inspection Market worth 362.5 Million USD by 2020

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global mooring inspection market has been growing at a moderate pace owing to the increasing demand from offshore oil & gas industry. Welaptega (Canada), Oceaneering International (U.S.), DeepOcean (Netherlands), Acteon Group (U.K.), Deep Sea Mooring (Norway), DOF Subsea (Norway), Moffatt & Nichol (U.S.), and Delmar (U.S.) are the leading players in this market.

These companies are investing substantially in the global mooring inspection market. They are also been focusing on new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for mooring inspection across varied industry verticals. Oceaneering International (U.S.), DeepOcean (Netherlands), and Moffatt & Nichol (U.S.), reported the maximum number of developments in the global mooring inspection market between 2010 and 2016. These companies have enhanced their production capacities to strengthen their foothold in the market.

In 2014, Deep Sea Mooring expanded its global footprint by opening a new office in Perth, Australia. The facility is targeted towards providing technical and sales support to potential clients across Australia. This development will help the company to tap opportunities in the Australian offshore oil & gas industry.

In November 2015, Welaptega Marine Limited and Delmar Systems, Inc. launched R4 grade subsea connectors, which has an increased load capacity of up to 2,400 kips compared to the former R3 version. The R4 connectors can be used for both temporary and permanent moorings. This development has marked another breakthrough for high MBL (Minimum Breaking Load) mooring systems from Delmar.

DOF Subsea operates an international business of modern fleets, which are equipped with a technology that reduces fuel consumption as well as emission. The company combines its technology and expertise to provide integrated subsea solutions to the offshore oil & gas industry. It increased its workforce by 23% in 2013 owing to the growing business opportunities in the oil & gas industry. In January 2013, a DOF academy was established for the development of employees’ competencies, and to help build the company’s capabilities with regards to the ever-changing requirements of customers.

