Lactose-Free Products Market worth $18.4 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

the lactose-free products market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7 %, in terms of value. Factors such as the increasing awareness of lactose intolerance among consumers across regions and the growing demand for reduced added sugar or no added sugar products are projected to drive the growth of the lactose-free products industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the lactose-free products market is inhibited by factors, such as high cost of lactose-free products and stiff competition from plant-based alternatives.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the economy in countries, rapid urbanization, an increase in demand for expensive and healthy food & beverage products, the increase in the westernization of consumer diets are some of the major factors driving the growth of lactose-free products in the region.

Key Market Players

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (India), Valio LTD (Finland), Danone Company S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), The Coca-Cola Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US), Lala U.S. (US), Organic Valley (US).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=4457397

By type, the milk segment is projected to account for the largest share in the lactose-free products market during the forecast period

Lactose- free milk is a rich source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and vitamin D. Lactose-free milk is produced by adding lactase to regular cow’s milk. The lactose-free milk tastes sweeter than regular milk because during the process of production lactase is added to lactose-free milk that helps in breaking down of lactose into two sugar forms namely; glucose and galactose. This is the key factor driving the growth of milk segment in market.

By form, no added sugar or reduced sugar claims segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the lactose-free products market during the forecast period

By form, the no added sugar or reduced sugar claims segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Due to the increase in awareness about health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, consumers witness a high demand for no added sugar or reduced sugar products. For catering to the changing demands of consumers, many players in the dairy industry are focusing on introducing lactose-free dairy products with reduced added sugar or no added sugar claims. The trend of using reduced added sugar or no added sugar drives the lactose-free products market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441