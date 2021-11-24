Trocars Market to reach $762.3 Million by 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA , 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Trocars Market by Product (Disposable, Reusable, Reposable), Tip (Bladeless Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Blunt Trocars, Optical), Application (General Surgery, Urology, Pediatric, Gynecological Surgery), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 762.3 million by 2023 from USD 538.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Players of Market:

The key players in the trocars market include Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), B. Braun (Germany), Applied Medical (US), Cooper Companies (US), Teleflex (US), CONMED (US), LaproSurge (UK), Purple Surgical (UK), and GENICON (US).

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of various diseases such as cancer, hernia, and obesity in this region and availability of reimbursement in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Target Audience for this Report:

– Manufacturers and vendors of laparoscopic instruments products

– Distributors of laparoscopic & minimally invasive surgery products

Venture capitalists

– Various research and consulting firms

– Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers

– Government associations dedicated to laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries