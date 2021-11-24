Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, Supplier, Risk and Competitive Intelligence| MarketsandMarkets Study

The report “Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market by Application (Wind Energy, Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2021”, The global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is projected to reach USD 834.5 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2021. Leading players are focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and innovative products for wind energy, automotive, and aerospace & defense applications which is expected to drive the growth of the market in near future.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193435998

Wind energy application segment has the largest share of the global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market

The wind energy segment of the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Wind energy capacity is increasing throughout the world. This market will keep on growing due to exhaustion of non-renewable resources. Growing concerns about the environment, especially in countries such as China and India, will lead to the growth of wind energy segment in these countries in coming years. The governments of European countries are also supporting the development of renewable and energy-efficient systems, which is supporting the growth of wind energy application.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for global Non-woven glass fiber prepreg market in 2015, globally

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for non-woven glass fiber prepregs in 2015, owing to the increasing demand of non-woven glass fiber prepregs in developing economies such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of prepregs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies in this region are investing to develop the cost-competitive non-woven glass fiber prepregs. The extensive growth and innovation, along with the industry consolidations, is expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific non-woven glass fiber prepreg market.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=193435998

Key players operational in the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market include Owens Corning (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Adfors (France), Jushi Group Co., Ltd (China), and others.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com