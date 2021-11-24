TAED Market Growth to be Propelled by Increasing Demand from Detergents Application| Markets and Markets

The report “TAED Market by Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, and Cleaning Agents), and by Region (Europe, Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, and North America) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020”, defines and segments the global TAED market with an analysis and forecast applications and region by consumption as well as value. The global TAED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% from 2015 to 2020 to reach a value of 543.80 Million USD by 2020.

The highest growth in the TAED market is expected to come from the cleaning agent application in terms of value as well as consumption. TAED is rapidly finding use in the global disinfectants market. The market for disinfectants is increasing at a brisk pace which is directly driving the growth for the TAED market. In the recent past, agreements & partnerships dominated the strategies adopted by TAED players globally. The major market players have invested large amounts in emerging countries to enter and enhance their market position and distribution network through capacity expansion, and, supply agreements.

TAED enables effective washing even at low temperatures. It acts as an excellent bleach booster that is added to a detergent to increase whiteness and the removal of bleachable stains. The only limitation of TAED is that it is highly temperature dependent. It facilitates the heavy duty powder detergents and tablets to be more effective at lower temperatures. TAED is manufactured by reacting ethylenediamine with acetic acid and acetic anhydride with minimal environmental impact. Use of TAED as an ingredient in the detergent enables the bleaching system to release the active oxygen species, the peroxyacetic ion, to act at lower temperatures. It solves the washing and stain removal problems even when the wash water is cold. TAED is also used for dishwashing purposes, improving the bleaching action in textile industry, and improving the brightness of paper in the pulp &and paper sector. Detergent was the largest application segment for TAED in 2014 and is projected to hold the largest share by 2020.

Europe dominated the TAED market in 2014 and accounted for over 50% of the market by consumption. The market for RoW was the second biggest in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% in terms of consumption between 2015 and 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the second highest growth rate by 2020. The major applications of TAED are detergents, bleaching agents, and cleaning agents.

Detergents application segment held the largest market share by value for the TAED in 2014 and accounted for 84.40% share by consumption. The highest growth rate till 2020 in the TAED market is projected to come from the cleaning agents segment which includes denture cleaners, disinfectants and so on. These are used in different applications which are projected to continue to expand in the coming years. Detergents dominate the TAED market by application in terms of value and consumption.

