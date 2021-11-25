International PulPaper 2022 builds tomorrow’s bioeconomy

The theme of the forest industry’s PulPaper 2022 is Building tomorrow’s bioeconomy. The PulPaper event, which is free of charge for professionals in the field, will host presentations by forest industry companies on Future Square as well as the PulPaper Conference and the Green Economy Business Summit, both of which are paid events. In the exhibition area, companies in the forest industry meet their clients and present their products. PulPaper 2022 will be arranged on 29-31 March 2022 at Messukeskus Helsinki.

Helsinki, Finland, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — PulPaper 2022 updates the facts and knowledge of professionals. PulPaper Conference 2022 brings together forest industry professionals on Tuesday, 29 March and presents the themes of the event. The Green Economy Business Summit for corporate management and stakeholders will take place on Wednesday, 30 March and the programme has been compiled together with operators in the forest and chemical industries. At the Future Square on the PulPaper event area, presentations are held daily by forest companies and other exhibitors, as well as pitches by start-ups. On the last exhibition day, 31 March, the theme is students and youth. The entire programme is in English.

”PulPaper brings together professionals within the field to network and update their knowledge now, after an almost four-year break. In the spring of 2021, the themes of the upcoming event were presented in advance at the virtual pre-PulPaper event. However, nothing can replace encounters face to face. Companies presenting their products and services at the PulPaper event will also produce programme for the event. Among forest companies participating are Metsä Group, UPM, Sappi and Stora Enso, as well as many chemical companies and equipment manufacturers,” says Marcus Bergström, Business Area Manager at Messukeskus, responsible for the event. “For the first time, PulPaper will be held at the same time as ChemBio Finland 2022 and Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2022. The simultaneity of these three professional events adds value to each event.”

PulPaper conference brings forth six themes

The themes of the programme are IT and Automation, Environment and Sustainability, Safety and Risk Management, New Textile Products, Efficiency and Packaging Solutions. The conference will open with three keynote speeches. The first keynote speech will be given by Hannu Kasurinen, Executive Vice President Packaging Materials Division at Stora Enso. The topic of the second keynote speech is Sustainability leading company strategy and will be presented by Riikka Joukio, Director Corporate Responsibility and Public Relations at Kesko. Executive Vice President, Head of Management Consulting Roland Lorenz from AFRY is the third keynote speaker on the topic of Changes in consumer behaviour following COVID pandemic. After the opening speeches, the conference will continue in two parallel sessions with three topical expert presentations on each of the six themes.

Start-up companies compete for a prize

Future Square in the exhibition area has its own keynote speeches every day, as well as speeches by forest industry companies and other companies participating in the exhibition. The PulPaper Award will be handed out at the event on Wednesday 30 March. The Finnish Fair Foundation’s prize of 5,000 euros is awarded to a start-up company that has developed the most interesting innovative product for the forest industry. A jury of forest industry experts will decide on the winner on 30 March, based on pitches presented at Future Square, and the prize will be awarded at the evening event.

” Already a day before the opening event, on 28 March, PulPaper 2022 offers excursions to companies in the field as well as a get-together event. Opening day 29 March ends with an after-work event in the exhibition area and on 30 March the PulPaper Party will be held in the evening. The event therefore offers a variety of opportunities for networking,” says Bergström. “We are also introducing a meeting tool that enables the participants to schedule appointments even during the event.”

PulPaper 2022 will be held 29-31 March 2022 at Messukeskus Helsinki. Visitors can register for the PulPaper event free of charge at www.pulpaper.fi. You can also buy tickets for the PulPaper Conference, available already at this moment. The previous international PulPaper event was held in 2018. In 2021, a Virtual pre-PulPaper was arranged.

Messukeskus organizes the PulPaper 2022 event together with Finnish Forest Products Engineers’ Association.

