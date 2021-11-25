Church of Scientology Nashville Shares Human Rights Education for International Day of Tolerance

Nashville, TN, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Tennessee United for Human Rights spreads their message through educational tools, hard-hitting videos and inspirational messages.

The Church of Scientology Nashville in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights held an event to observe International Day of Tolerance. It was an educational forum on what the International Day of Tolerance means, and how to promote human rights to help bring about understanding among all peoples.

International Day of Tolerance began on the fiftieth anniversary of UNESCO’s Member States when they adopted a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, 16 November 1995. Among other things, the Declaration affirms that tolerance is respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human. “Tolerance recognizes the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others,” according to un.org. “People are naturally diverse; only tolerance can ensure the survival of mixed communities in every region of the globe.”

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TUHR) promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness. “Each year we focus on a human rights issue that needs to be brought to light,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator of the Tennessee United for Human Rights program.

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind, according to humanrights.com. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com, and for more information about International Day of Tolerance, visit un.org.