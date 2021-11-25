Saelig Announces New Distribution Agreement with X2E High-Performance Automotive Dataloggers For North America

Fairport, NY, USA, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company Inc. (Fairport, NY) announces that it has been appointed an authorized distributor for X2E GmbH – an innovative technology company based in Rohrbach, Germany that specializes in the development and production of high-performance data loggers for the automotive industry. With their XORAYA series, they are one of the leading manufacturers in this field and include well-known European automobile manufacturers as their customers. The NY-based Saelig Company will take over the future sales and support of X2E data loggers and accessory products in North America.

“Saelig Company has a wide knowledge of test and measurement instruments, with multiple contacts in the automotive industry. We are looking forward to future cooperation from which our customers will benefit,” stated X2E’s Managing Director Dr. Karlheinz Weiss. “Our partnership with Saelig contributes to our ongoing successful worldwide growth strategy. We know that Saelig’s helpful technology team will be able to offer a competent resource for customers looking for the ultimate in automotive datalogging solutions.”

“X2E products are a welcome addition to our expansive selection of unique products that are not readily available elsewhere,” said Alan Lowne, Saelig’s founder and CEO. “They allow us to maintain our commitment of providing and supporting the best engineering products available. Since 1988, Saelig has supplied Fortune 500, government contractors, and vehicle manufacturers with unique technology solutions and the addition of X2E loggers adds to our wide range of test and measurement products.”

