High Speed Steel Contributes A Broad Application Portfolio With Dedicated Product Offerings Down The Line, And Experience High Demand In Various End-Use Industries

Surging industrial demand and escalating applications of high speed steel are kindling technological advancements and innovation in the market. High speed steel (HSS) is deeply associated with the global steel industry. Swelling chains of steel exporters and importers are consistently driving the market for high speed steel. Rigorous development and expansion strategies adopted by manufacturers have led to notable growth potential over time.

Also, application has been dominated by high speed steel cutting tools acquiring maximum market share. Extended product offerings with high-end value addition are some remarkable strategies being adopted by manufacturers to gain higher market share, where M grade high speed steel is the most sought-after.

As per Fact.MR, the global high speed steel market is expected to progress at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% over the next ten years (2021 to 2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high speed steel market is anticipated to add around 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Conventional high speed steel captures a governing share of the market, and is set to create over US$ 1.4 Bn opportunity over the long-run forecast period.

Cutting tools is the fastest growing segment based on application, owing to wide application offerings.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 272 BPS in its market share by 2031.

The manufacturing industry is anticipated to gain around 549 BPS over the forecast period.

The United States, China, India, and Germany are key countries governing demand for global high speed steel.

“Cutting tools to harvest high speed steel hidden endeavor,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fragmented High Potential Market: Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers of high speed steel are ERASTEEL, Kennametal Inc., Voastalpine AG, Graphite India Ltd., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Tiangong International Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and DAIDO STEEL. The market is partially fragmented with significant number of players positioned in East Asia, Europe, and North America.

Growing demand for high speed steel in automobile and construction applications has made the market valuation grow substantially over the last decade. Despite being partially fragmented, higher potential of the product will attract new players in the market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Production Method Conventional HSS Powder Metallurgy ( PM) HSS Spray Forming (SF) HSS

By Grade M Grade T Grade Advance Grade

By Application Cutting Tools Drills Taps Milling Cutters Tools Bits Hobbing Cutters Saw Blades Router Bits Metal Cutting Milling Others

By End-use Industry Automobiles Manufacturing Aerospace Mechanical Engineering Construction Others



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US High Speed Steel Market

• Canada High Speed Steel Market Sale

• Germany High Speed Steel Markett Production

• UK High Speed Steel Market Industry

• France High Speed Steel Market

• Spain High Speed Steel Market Supply-Demand

• Italy High Speed Steel Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China High Speed Steel Market Intelligence

• India High Speed Steel Market Demand Assessment

• Japan High Speed Steel Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN High Speed Steel Market Scenario

• Brazil High Speed Steel Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico High Speed Steel Market Sales Intelligence

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

High Speed Steel Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. High Speed Steel Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of High Speed Steel Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of High Speed Steel Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. High Speed Steel Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the High Speed Steel Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the High Speed Steel Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally High Speed Steel Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting High Speed Steel Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on High Speed Steel Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting High Speed Steel Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on High Speed Steel Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on High Speed Steel Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting High Speed Steel Market growth

