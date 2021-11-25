Global Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) Market Size Is Witnessing Prolific Growth And Is Expected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Around 5% From 2021 To 2031

Award winning market research company Fact.MR’s report on the global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market forecasts a positive outlook. As per the report, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 500 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5% across the forecast period. Growth is likely to be catalyzed by extensive uptake across the plastic manufacturing industry.

The market posted substantial gains during the historical period, being valued at just over US$ 350 million in 2019. Manufacturers are discovering potential expansion opportunities across the global construction industry, as rapid urbanization in the wake of a surging global population base necessitates urban infrastructure and housing development. Growth is likely to be especially strong across key emerging markets such as China and India.

Key market players are scrambling to acquire a firm footing within the market. Recently, in April 2021, Kao Chemicals Corporation Europe and ChemPoint forged a distribution agreement to augment their outreach regarding specialty chemical distribution across the U.S. market, and develop an innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms.

Key Take aways from Market Study

Demand to surge impressively across plastic manufacturing industry, registering a steady CAGR through 2031.

By form, powdered ethylene bis stearamide expected to garner significant moment amid its extensive application.

The U.S. to open up substantial growth frontiers amidst a robust resin manufacturing industry.

High uptake expected in the U.K. amidst presence of a strong construction industry.

China to emerge as a promising market in the AsiaPacific region, on back of intensifying commercial and residential grade infrastructure activities.

Key Market Segments Covered

Form Ethylene Bis Stearamide Beads Ethylene Bis Stearamide Powder Ethylene Bis Stearamide Fine Powder

Application Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Plastic Manufacturing Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Inks & Coatings Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Adhesives & Tapes Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Rubber Manufacturing Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Asphalt& Potting Compounds Ethylene Bis Stearamide for Powder Metallurgy Others

Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



