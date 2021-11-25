Demand Is Predicted To Be Higher For Sulfate And Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers During Thr Forecast Period 2021-2031

Demand for sulfur fertilization is gaining momentum with a wide variety of products on offer, such as sulfate, elemental sulfur, liquid sulfur, and others. With advancements in key application sectors such as cereals and grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds, to name a few, sulfur fertilizer manufacturers are expected to gain higher revenues over the coming years.

According to a latest report by Fact.MR, North America and Europe will take center stage, while Asia Pacific will register the fastest growth over the next ten years. Overall the industry is set to surpass a US$ 5.5 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of over 3% over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • High demand for sulfate and elemental sulfur likely to be witnessed.
  • Rise in application in cereals & grains to boost overall sales.
  • The United States to lead in North America’s sulfur fertilizer industry.
  • Germany remains at the forefront of Europe’s market for sulfur fertilizers.
  • The market in Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
  • China, Japan, India, Croatia, the United Kingdom, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook in future.

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Type
    • Sulfate Fertilizers
    • Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers
    • Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers
    • Others
  • Application
    • Sulfur Fertilizers for Cereals & Grains
    • Sulfur Fertilizers for Fruits & Vegetables
    • Sulfur Fertilizers for Oilseeds & Pulses
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania

