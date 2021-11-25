With Increasing Demand, There Is Growth In The Sales Of Canned Salmon During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Global demand for canned salmon is surging due to increasing preference for nutritional seafood products. Growing awareness of the health benefits of salmon is fueling market growth. According to a recent Fact.MR study, demand for canned salmon is set to close in on a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of around 6.8% through the end of 2031.

Protein nutrient in salmon helps in healing injuries, maintaining muscle mass, and maintaining bone health. Such benefits attract the fitness freak population to consume canned salmon, who need a constant intake of protein-based supplements for a healthy body.

Moreover, other key nutrients in canned salmon include vitamin B-12 and omega-3 fatty acids along with protein contents that help consumers maintain a healthy diet. Therefore, rising consumer preference for a healthy and balanced diet is increasing demand for seafood products such as canned salmon in the market.

Growth in demand for canned salmon across the globe has compelled manufacturers to focus on innovation for gaining a larger consumer base. Manufacturers are coming up with varied options in terms of flavors, forms, price, packaging, and quantity. It has also resulted in the advancement of packaging of canned salmon that is suitable to all the consumers as per their preferences. Moreover, farmed salmon is gaining significant traction apart from wild salmon, which dominates the market, owing to the quality assurance that the manufacturers are providing with the help of forensic analysis of farmed salmon for quality check.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 61.8% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increase in manufacturing units of canned salmon.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Japan is estimated to account for 41.2% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in the consumption of seafood.

Russia is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 21.5% market share in 2021, supported by the popularity of plant-based seafood.

Wild source of canned salmon will hold nearly 67% of the market in 2021, on the back of increase in demand for protein-rich food.

Pacific species of canned salmon reflect around 82% market share, owing to increase in the demand for pink and sockeye canned salmon.

“Key players are focusing on product innovation to increase their offerings through the addition of distinct flavors in canned salmon as per the consumption trends of regions,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

By Source Wild Canned Salmon Farmed Canned Salmon

By Species Atlantic Canned Salmon Pacific Canned Salmon Pink Sockeye Coho Chum Chinook

By Form Skinless Boneless Chunks Fillets

By Category Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried Smoked Fish- Steamed Conventional/ Traditional

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Canned Salmon Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Key Country-wise Inclusions

Crucial insights in the Canned Salmon Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Canned Salmon Market Basic overview of the Canned Salmon Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Canned Salmon Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Canned Salmon Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Canned Salmon Market stakeholders.

