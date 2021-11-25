Drivers, Restrains, Opportunities, and Challenges in the Waterproof Tapes Anaerobic Adhesives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Product (Thread Locker, Thread Sealants, Retaining Compounds, and Gasket Sealants), Substrate (Metals, Plastics), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The anaerobic adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 429.5 Million in 2017 to USD 564.1 Million by 2022.

Browse 111 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Product (Thread Locker, Thread Sealants, Retaining Compounds, and Gasket Sealants), Substrate (Metals, Plastics), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”

The anaerobic adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The anaerobic adhesives market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for anaerobic adhesives from various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, and industrial. Anaerobic adhesives are applied to steel, plastic, wood, concrete, and other materials to add or increase specific properties such as thermal resistance, durability, and conductivity.

Based on product, the thread sealants segment is expected to lead the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Thread sealants are used in various applications, due to their properties, such as excellent chemical resistance, easy application, high performance of passive metals without activator, and instant low-pressure seal. Thread sealants anaerobic adhesives are used in a wide range of end-use industries, especially in niche applications where excellent bonding strength is required. These types of adhesives can be used to bond a variety of substrates such as metals, plastics, and wood.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment of the anaerobic adhesives market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Anaerobic adhesives are used for bonding, potting, low-pressure molding, and sealing & encapsulating critical components such as connectors, splice assemblies, and cable closures.

The metals substrate segment is expected to lead the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the metals segment is projected to lead the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period. Anaerobic adhesives are used to bond a wide range of metals and metal alloys in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, industrial, and electrical & electronics, etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the largest market for anaerobic adhesives during the forecast period. The growth of the anaerobic adhesives market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for anaerobic adhesives from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, etc.

3M Company (US), Henkel (Germany), H.B.Fuller (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Three Bond International (Japan), and Delta Adhesives (UK) are the key players operating in the anaerobic adhesives market.