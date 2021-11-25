Boutique Real Estate | Funf Venture

Encinitas, CA, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Guest Houses in Encinitas

Fünf Ventures have cheap, budget, and luxury holiday guest houses in the Encinitas tourism region and many short-term holiday and vacation venues in Encinitas. One can easily browse our listing of holidays lodging and guest houses in and near Encinitas and get a personalized offer from a guest house property owner that may be able to cater to the guest’s specific travel arrangements surrounding Encinitas. Our property on 5th St Encinitas blends unique modern finishes and style and the highest quality of construction with ocean views from La Jolla to Dana Point. Our guest houses come with features like ocean view, pool view, beach access, Wi-Fi access, TV with standard cable/ satellite, Dryer, Kitchen, free parking on premises, washing machine, and security cameras on the property.

Modern Beach Homes in Encinitas

Fünf Ventures’ modern beach homes are ideal for walking steps to the beach and shops of the most iconic Malibu beach town, Encinitas. Also, volleyball courts, playgrounds, beach restaurants, and beach bonfires are just a few steps away. Fünf Ventures’ modern beach homes are ideal spots for vacations and close to the highway for the short drive to the Lego Land, Del Mar Racetrack, San Diego Zoos, downtown, and Sea World. Our beach home in Malibu comes with superb 360-degree ocean & mountain views. It includes 3 beds, a spa, office space, 3.5 bath and pool, 3 car parking spaces. This house provides ultimate privacy and exclusivity.

Luxury Houses Encinitas

Fünf Ventures’ luxury house(Casita Leu) in Eolus / Encinitas is a Scandinavian-style farmhouse estate with a modern twist. It was built with the concept of bringing hospitality home and transporting the guests to a place they never want to leave. It includes office space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3-car garage space with attic storage, pool & spa. Furthermore, it has gone through a complete reboot with an open concept containing open beam ceilings. It got a large deck which gives a view as a true paradise. Additional features include richly detailed fireplaces, extensive use of stone, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a large laundry room with custom cabinets and a laundry chute.



Modern Coworking space San Marcos

There is no lack of coworking spaces in San Marcos, but finding the right working environment for your business can be a hassle. This is where Fünf Ventures has an edge over other Real estate investors in the market. Fünf Ventures offers coworking spaces offer features high-quality furniture, the latest technologies, furnished private offices, flex desks, dedicated desks, conference rooms, podcast rooms, on-site parking, high-speed internet, private phone booth, printing and scanning, garden patio, Micro-Roasted Coffee, Outdoor workspace with an open-air environment, 24×7 availability, beverage bar, personal lockers and many more.