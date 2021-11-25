Hydrogen Storage Market worth 969.6 Million USD by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Hydrogen Storage Market by Storage Form (Physical, Material-Based), Type of Storage (Cylinder, Merchant, On-Site, & On-Board), Application (Chemicals, Oil Refining, Industrial, Transportation, Metal Working), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″. The hydrogen storage market size was USD 415.8 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 969.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2026.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15698551

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Rising demand for transportation fuels, increase in oil consumption, decline of overall crude oil quality, and stringent environmental standards for production of cleaner fuels are some of the factors driving the growth of the hydrogen storage market.

Physical form is the largest segment of the hydrogen storage market.

Physical form is the largest storage form segment of the hydrogen storage market. Physical form of storage includes storing hydrogen in tanks, which are used in various end-use applications, such as ammonia production, crude oil refining, metal working, glass production, and transportation. The physical form segment is driven by the rise in hydrogen demand from refineries due to poor quality crude, stringent regulations on emission by developed countries, and rise in demand for transportation fuel.

On-board segment is expected to witness the highest growth

By type of storage, the on-board segment of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rise in production of transportation fuel cells for applications, such as submarines, ships & boats, and buses among others. The development of hydrogen powered vehicles in Japan and South Korea has also contributed to this segment’s growth.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in the Hydrogen Storage Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=15698551

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hydrogen Storage Market”

69 – Market Data Tables

40 – Figures

141 – Pages

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for hydrogen storage

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the hydrogen storage market. This growth is mainly attributed to the strong demand for ammonia and methanol from the region’s developing countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia. China’s stringent regulations on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels are expected to further boost the demand for hydrogen storage in this region.

The key players in the hydrogen storage market are Air Liquide (France), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Worthington Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Luxfer Holdings Plc (U.K.), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), HBank Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), INOXCVA (India), VRV S.p.A. (Italy), and Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway).

Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=15698551

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com