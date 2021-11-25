Throughout The Projection Period Of 2021 To 2031, Demand For Egg Products In The Food Processing Industry Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of Roughly 5.6%

As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global egg products market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 23.1 Bn by 2031.

Even though per capita consumption of fresh eggs has decreased since 1950, egg use in other food products has increased. Egg products are customized as ingredients to meet the needs of food processors. The white or yolk’s foaming characteristics are vital in baking items; the yolk acts as an emulsifier in mayonnaise and salad oils, and adding eggs to meats or other dishes improves their binding capabilities.

Refrigerated liquid egg products have grown in popularity, particularly in the foodservice industry. Bulk tank trucks, smaller portable tanks or ‘totes’, paper cartons, hermetically sealed polyethene bags, lacquer-coated tins, and plastic pails are all common ways in which liquid egg products are distributed.

Additionally, fresh whole eggs are more expensive to transport and more difficult to keep than dried or dehydrated eggs. Spray dryers are used to create a high-quality egg product that has the same foaming and emulsification capabilities as fresh eggs. Depending on the commercial purpose, dehydrated eggs are packaged in a variety of containers, ranging from small pouches to big barrels.

Dried egg products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they’re used in a variety of applications in the culinary sector (cake mixes, salad dressings, pasta). Dried egg white solids, quick egg white solids, stabilized (glucose eliminated) whole egg solids, and various whole egg and yolk blends with sugar or corn syrup are among the available types. When refrigerated, most dried egg products have a one-year shelf life.

Owing to all the factors above, the market for egg products has shown positive growth in the past decade, and the trend is set to continue through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for around 86.3% of the North American market in 2021, supported by consumer awareness regarding high nutritional content of foods and beverages.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for around 46.6% of the East Asia market share in 2021, driven by easy availability of raw materials and the country being the number one producer of eggs.

The U.K. is a high-potential market in Europe, accounting for around 16.4% value share, supported by high popularity of baked goods.

Frozen egg products are set to hold 33.2% share of the market in 2021, on the back of ease of convenience and availability.

The food processing industry reflects 46.4% of market share in 2021, owing to high demand from the bakery industry.

Key Segments Covered in Egg Products Industry Survey

By Product Type Frozen Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolks Refrigerated Liquid Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolks Dried Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolks Specialty Egg Products

By Target Group Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others Food Service Providers Retail/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Stores Wholesalers Other Sales Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Egg Products Market

• Canada Egg Products Market Sale

• Germany Egg Products Market Production

• UK Egg Products Market Industry

• France Egg Products Market

• Spain Egg Products Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Egg Products Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Egg Products Market Intelligence

• India Egg Products Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Egg Products Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Egg Products Market Scenario

• Brazil Egg Products Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Egg Products Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Egg Products Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Egg Products Market

Latest industry Egg Products Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Egg Products Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Egg Products Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Egg Products Market major players

Egg Products Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Egg Products Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

