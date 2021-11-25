Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market worth $4.1 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, greater product affordability & market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are the key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports industry.

Orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly being used during clinical management of various orthopedic diseases and disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

DJO Finance LLC (US), Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market.

DJO Finance LLC (US) dominated the market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of orthopedic braces and supports that are used in various applications, such as ligament injuries, preventive care, and post-operative rehabilitation. The company has a strong geographic presence across countries, such as the US, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Belgium, and Sweden. DJO mainly focuses on the development of technologically innovative products to further strengthen its position in the market. For example, the company launched its TriFit Knee Brace, Clima-Flex OA Knee Brace, Protection On Demand (POD) Ankle Braces, and AirSelect suite in the past three years.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific orthopedic braces and supports market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the market growth.

Industry Segmentation:

Ligament injury is the largest application segment of the orthopedic braces and supports market

Orthopedic bracing and support products are used for the clinical management of ligament injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral collateral ligament, and coronary ligament injuries. The large share of the ligament injury segment can be attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.

Hospitals & surgical centers accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market.

In hospitals & surgical centers, orthopedic bracing and support products are used for the clinical management of orthopedic conditions (such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures), preventive care, post-operative patient rehabilitation, osteoarthritis management, and maxillofacial procedures. The growth of the hospitals & surgical centers segment can be attributed to the growing number of orthopedic surgical procedures that require post-operative patient rehabilitation and the favorable reimbursement for customized braces and supports (coupled with the increasing availability of insurance coverage for the surgical treatment of orthopedic disorders such as ligament injury, bone deformity, scoliosis, and osteoporosis) across major countries.

