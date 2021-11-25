Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players operating in Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US).

Danaher Corporation accounted for the second-largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of products in the single-cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and acquisitions. Over the years, Danaher has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

Japan dominated the single-cell analysis market in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

Industry Segmentation:

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market.

Based on product, segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest shareof the APAC single-cell analysis market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.

Animal cells segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells based on cell type. In 2019, the animal cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry and rising investments in animal cell research.

The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market.

Based on end-user, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2019, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. The increasing funding for life science research, increasing number of medical colleges and universities, and the increasing number of collaborations among research institutes and life science research companies are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

