Beverages Segment is Estimated to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by 2023

The non-thermal pasteurization market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly USD 1.1 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%, to reach nearly USD 2.7 billion by 2023.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is growing significantly in accordance with the commercialization, the increasing size of packaged foods market, growth in the convenience food sector, which includes products such as frozen foods and ready-to-eat foods; and the growing demand for novel technologies.

These techniques reduce the processing time and increase the production capacity when compared to the conventional techniques using heat. Demand for non-thermal pasteurization, particularly meat processing, has witnessed an increase in European and North American countries due to significant growth in the processed meat product industry.

The beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the non-thermal pasteurization market, due to increasing acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in processed fruit & vegetable juices, wine,sugar syrups, beer, milk, and processed coconut water

Non-thermal processes such as PEF and HPP are increasingly preferred in the beverage industry, as they effectively increase the shelf life of beverages and prevent microbial development. Additionally, colors, flavors, and nutrients can be efficiently preserved with the help of this technology. This technology helps in preserving nutrient, color, and flavor in products; and also enables gentle preservation of beverages at ambient temperature. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the market growth.

The key players in this market include Hiperbaric Espana (SPAIN), Avure Technologies (US), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Chic Freshertech (US), Elea Technology (Germany), Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Nordion (Canada), Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & CO. KG (Germany), Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd (UK), Symbios Technologies (US), Dukane Corporation (US), Gray*star (US), and Universal Pure (US). These players are focusing on improving their presence by undertaking expansions and developing products specific to the requirements of consumers and their preferences in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. Also, they have set up manufacturing facilities in various regions, and have strong distribution networks.

