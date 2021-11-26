Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size to surpass value of USD 6.2 billion by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The halogen-free flame retardants market size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.60%. Flame retardants are substances that are added to polymers and other materials used in electronics, textiles, buildings, and furniture to slow down the production of flames in the event of a fire. Flame retardants reduce the flame either by releasing moisture or by forming char. Char inhibits the spread of fire and protects the rest of the material from burning. Presently, both halogenated and halogen-free flame retardants are available in the market. However, due to health hazards as well as restrictions on many halogenated flame retardants, manufacturers have shifted their focus to halogen-free flame retardants.

There are two types of of halogen-free flame retardants production that are commercially available; they are aluminum hydroxide [also known as aluminum trihydrate (ATH)] and organophosphorus chemicals. The aluminum hydroxide accounted for the largest share, in terms of volume, in 2019. The dominance of aluminum hydroxide is due to its easy availability and low cost. The organophosphorus segment dominates the market in terms of value. The demand for organophosphorus is gaining momentum due to its low loading level that does not change the inherent property of polymers.

The metallic soap thickener segment accounted for the largest share of the halogen-free flame retardants market in 2019. The demand for metallic soap thickener is due to its increasing use in electrical motors and gearboxes. It is used in machinery that runs sporadically or is in storage for a long period. It is preferred for its superior properties, such as mechanical stability, water resistance, and high-temperature performance. Lithium soap is the most preferred type of metallic soap thickener. It is used in various end-use industries owing to its better performance than other halogen-free flame retardantss. Metallic soap thickener is also the fastest-growing thickener type because of its multi-utility in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, Off-highways, and general manufacturing.

The polyolefins segment dominates the halogen-free flame retardants market, followed by the epoxy resin and unsaturated polyester (UPE) segments. Polyolefins are the most widely used polymers and have a wide range of applications across all industries. The use of polyethylene and polypropylene is increasing in various consumer-centric industries. Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most widely used polymers. These polymers, when mixed with halogen-free flame retardants, are mostly used in wires & cables and circuit boards to maintain fire resistance. The flourishing electronics and automotive industries will drive the demand for epoxy resins.

Halogen-free flame retardants are used in various industries, such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, and transportation. They are used in electric wire insulation materials, building materials, automotive parts, textiles, and home furnishings. Strict fire safety standards to reduce the risk of the spread of fire in residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market. The growing consumer electronics industries, coupled with strict environmental regulations on the materials used in electronics manufacturing, will further fuel the growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market. Halogen-free flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casing, and cables & wires.

North America is expected to dominate the halogen-free flame retardants market, followed by Europe. The strict regulations in these regions regarding the use of safer chemicals across all industry products will drive the market for halogen-free flame retardants. The rising demand for safer consumer electronics and strict fire safety regulations for residential & commercial building materials will generate the demand for halogen-free flame retardants. Non-halogenated flame retardants are used in textiles, home furnishings, and furniture to reduce the risk of fire hazard.

Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a.(Italy), Dupont De Nemours Inc. (US), RPT Company (US) and Huber Engineered Materials (US)., among others are leading players in the halogen-free flame retardants market. These players have a strong foothold in the global halogen-free flame retardants market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.

