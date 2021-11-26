Increase in the Application of Surgical Microscopes in MIS Procedures Driving the Growth of Surgical Microscopes Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Surgical Microscopes Market by Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery, Oncology, Urology, Documentations), End User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facility) – Global Forecast to 2021″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Market is poised to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Operating Microscopes Market ”

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=179225920

The report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue. The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global Surgical Microscopes Market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced surgical/operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report segments the global surgical microscopes market on the basis of applications, end users, and geographies.

Based on type of application, the surgical microscopes market is divided into dentistry, ENT, gynecology & urology, neurosurgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, spine surgery, and documentation. Spine and neurosurgery is accounting for the largest market share due to increasing use of surgical microscopes in minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application, the global surgical/operating microscopes market is categorized into dentistry, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) surgery, gynecology and urology, neuro and spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global surgical/operating microscopes market. Oncology forms the fastest-growing segment.

Factors such as increasing R&D activities on tissue clearing and targeted cell labeling for brain functions and growing demand for surgical/operating microscopes for microsurgeries of the brain and spine are the major drivers for the growth of the neuro & spine surgery segment. OPMI Pentero C Neurosurgical/operating microscope from Carl Zeiss, Leica FL800 Neurosurgical Microscope from Leica Microsystems, MultiVision Neurosurgical Microscope from Zeiss, and Leica M720 OH5 Neurosurgical Microscope from Leica Microsystems are some examples of surgical/operating microscopes use in neuro and spine surgeries.

On the basis end users, the microscopy market is classified into hospitals, and out-patient facilities. Hospitals are the major end users for the surgical microscopes end users market, owing to increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures, and need for high speed diagnostics.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179225920

North America and Europe are established markets for surgical microscopes, due to broad technical applications of surgical microscopes and improved healthcare facilities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global surgical microscopes market. This is due to presence of immense potential associated with healthcare services and increased investment in R&D.; Increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of surgical microscopes market in emerging countries.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com