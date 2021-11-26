Increasing Demand For Freeze-Dried Pea Isolates Is Due To The Expanding Population Shifting From Animal-Based Protein To Plant-Based Protein

Pea protein, a plant-based food originally made from the yellow pea known as Pisum sativum, has an excellent amino acid profile. Pea protein has gained immense popularity in the food and beverage industry due to its proprietary nutritional and functional properties such as foaming, solubility, and emulsification. Freeze-dried pea isolate is often used as an alternative to meat protein and whey protein.

The global market for freeze-dried pea isolates will see growth in the coming years due to the growing demand for functional foods, nutritional supplements for exercise, and the growing vegan population. The global freeze-dried pea separation market is expected to have a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing demand for freeze-dried pea isolates is being driven by an increasing population shift from animal to vegetable protein. In addition, the growing vegan population, changing consumer preferences for gluten and lactose free products, and increasing reliance on alternative foods due to an increasingly sedentary lifestyle are some of the key drivers of the global freeze dried pea isolate product market.

In addition, freeze-dried pea isolate contains all of the essential amino acids including valine, threonine, phenylalanine, methionine, isoleucine, leucine, histidine and lysine. These 9 amino acids fulfill essential functions in the body and strengthen immunity. Freeze-dried pea isolates are hypoallergenic, unlike soy, milk, whey, and cheese, which makes them an alternative to a wide variety of proteins. Hence, the Freeze Dried Pea Isolate acts as a substitute for several proteins in the market and increases the global demand for the Freeze Dried Pea Isolate market. In addition to dietary supplements, it is also used as an emulsifier or texturizer in the meat processing industry. This is mainly due to its excellent hydrophilic performance and emulsifiability.

Key Questions Answers in Freeze-Dried Pea Separation Market report

Who are the major manufacturers in the Freeze Dried Pea Isolate Market?

What are the major growth drivers and barriers that could affect the Freeze Dried Peas Separation market in the future?

Which regions are most profitable for the Freeze Dried Peas Separation Market?

What are the continuing trends that will drive the growth of the global Freeze Dried Pea Separation Market?

Freeze Dried Pea Separation Market: Competitive Analysis

The main players in the global freeze-dried pea isolate market are Roquette Frères (France), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Nutri-Pea Limited (Canada) and Sotexpro (France), Axiom Foods, Inc (USA) , Farbest Brands (USA), Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China), Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd. (China), The Scoular Company (USA), etc. The Freeze Dried Pea The Isolates market is made up of the major players with a controlling stake in the Freeze Dried Pea Isolate market and integrated players.

The global Freeze Dried Pea Separation Market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region.

On the Basis of Application, the Global Freeze Dried Pea Separation Market is segmented into:

Baked goods

Food supplements

Energy drinks

Animal feed

Emulsifiers in the meat industry

Others

The end use of dietary supplements accounts for about 30-35% of the global market for freeze-dried pea isolates. Energy drinks are also one of the major hotspots in the global freeze-dried pea isolate market.

On the basis of the product type, the global Freeze Dried Pea Separation Market is segmented into:

Pea protein isolate with low purity (75% -80%)

Pea protein isolate with medium purity (80% -85%) High

purity pea protein isolate (> 85%) High

purity pea protein isolate (> 85%) proven. Due to its high solubility and excellent water binding properties.

The Global Freeze Dried Peas Separation Market is segmented by region into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East

Asia South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

North America holds the majority share in the global market for freeze-dried pea isolates. This is mainly because North America is one of the major pea producing regions and the world’s largest pea exporter. European ranks second in the global freeze-dried pea isolate market, with large manufacturing companies and operations in the region.

