Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Market Dynamics

The growing number of vehicle coupled stringent noise regulations related to vehicle will drive the demand for automotive exhaust silencer market.

Mostly, automotive exhaust silencer failure happens due to the effect of corrosion. It is due to the atmospheric conditions of the world and the acidic condensate deposit on silencer.

For that purpose, composite material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, stainless steel) are being used to make automotive exhaust silencers.

Advent of electric vehicles to hamper the demand for automotive exhaust silencer market

Battery electric vehicles do not have an internal combustion engine; consequently, they no longer require a silencer. Rising demand for electric vehicles battery is likely to hamper the automotive exhaust silencer market.

However, battery technology is still evolving and hence, the market is inclined more toward hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which require an automotive silencer market.

The study provides insights into major opportunities, prevailing competitive dynamics, and key government regulations that will be crucial to the expansion of key regional markets. Quantitative estimations include their share and size in the global Automotive Exhaust Silencer market.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. The study also focuses on some of the major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to the generation of new avenues in various regional markets.

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Market Participants

Some of the market manufacturers identified in the automotive exhaust silencer market across the globe are:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Bosal

Katcon

Tenneco Inc.

SM Auto Engg Pvt Ltd.

Decimin Control System Pvt Ltd

Victor Auto Engineers

Sharda Motors

Metro Auto Silencer

Yutaka Giken Co Ltd.

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Market Outlook

Mufflers or silencers are mounted within the exhaust system of the vehicle. An automotive exhaust silencer is a device used to decrease the noise produced by the engine combustion during the process. The shape, shape and construction varies according to the size and type of the engine.

Globally, the automobile industry is growing at a significant rate and different vehicles are always seen on the road.

The demand of automotive exhaust silencer thus has a very good potential from installment in units and also in the replacement market. With the increase in vehicle fleet of all categories, the demand of automotive exhaust silencer is growing.

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Regional Trend/ Market Trend

The burgeoning demand for vehicles in countries like India and China is estimated to drive growth for the automotive exhaust silencer market. Manufacturers are establishing production sites in these regions so as to satiate the local demand.

For instance, a prominent manufacturer opened a new facility in India to support the demand of local customers as well as OEMs such as Nissan, Daimler and BMW; which in turn is driving demand for automotive exhaust silencer in India.

The key route to this market is via the after-market, which includes work-shops, automotive service centers and retailers for supply to end users.

The retail aftermarket includes general automotive retailers. The remaining market for automotive exhaust silencer market is held by OEMs for the first install in a vehicle.

Thus, tie ups with original manufacturers becomes a significant driver across all countries since they provide a guaranteed route to the market through the sale of new vehicles.

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the automotive exhaust silencer market can be segmented into:

Center Inlet

Dual Inlet

Offset Inlet

Center Outlet

Dual Outlet

Offset Outlet

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive exhaust silencer market can be segmented into:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Car

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Two Wheelers

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive exhaust silencer market can be segmented into:

Aftermarket

OEM

On the basis of position of silencer, the automotive exhaust silencer market can be segmented into:

Front Automotive Exhaust Silencer

Center Automotive Exhaust Silencer

End Automotive Exhaust Silencer

Rear Automotive Exhaust Silencer

On the basis of fuel type, the automotive exhaust silencer market can be segmented into:

Diesel

Gasoline

