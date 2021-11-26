Slideway Oil Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Slideway Oil Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global slideway oil market size was USD 60.61 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 94.78 billion by 2022. Increasing demand from industrial, automotive and construction sectors owing to the lubrication, corrosion and anti-wear properties is anticipated to drive the global slide way oil market growth over the forecast period. Preventive maintenance incorporating the use of slideway oils is used by the companies for industrial machinery maintenance in o rder to reduce the operational costs. Emerging machinery demand by industries such as food & beverages and automotive for slideway lubricants including industrial, metal working and processing fluids is expected to fuel product demand.

Technological advancements have led to the development of products possessing anti slip and pressure handling properties. Adoption of these products facilitates resistance to oxidation, foaming and rusting and has major application in cold heading applications. Increasing shelf of machinery and efficiency coupled with reduction in down time are significant benefits of using the slideway oils. Owing to superior adhesion properties, oil consumption significantly reduces by the use of slideway applications.

The major challenges for the industry are compliance with the stringent government regulations including EPA, EU & REACH along with confronting high prices associated with the raw materials. Dealing with contamination from water based coolants and metalworking fluids pose another challenge which is primarily associated with the product usage. Companies are focusing on overcoming frictional challenges by shuddering and resistance which in turn is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the industry over next seven years.

Technological proliferations have led to the emergence of ISOVG 68, ISO VG 100, ISO VG 32 and ISO VG 220. These products grades exhibit different viscosities which makes them applicable in various sectors. Owing to the increasing use of horizontal slideways, ISO VG 68 is widely adopted worldwide. Large machines prominently utilize the product for circulating applications. Due to high lubrication properties, this technology is extensively employed as moderate duty hydraulic fluid and used in manufacturing gear oil. High pressure and precision working conditions essentially deploy ISO VG 220 which is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 5% over the next eight years. Inclined and vertical slide way also use ISO VG 220 to overcome the drain down problem, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ExxonMobil

Fuch

Shell

Chevron

Valvoline

Castrol and many others

Global Slideway Oil Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

