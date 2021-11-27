Stationery Market Estimated To Discern 2X Expansion By 2031

As the need for simplifying tasks and increasing output arises, industry professionals are increasingly investing in designing customized stationary globally. Moreover, with various technological advancements, demand for the smart stationery is projected to increase in the global market of stationery during the forecast period. Fact.MR states that the global market of stationery is projected to reflect a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period, 2017-2026

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global stationery market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. With the growing need for smart accessories among the industrial professionals, sales of stationery products will continue to increase in the global market. Manufacturers are significantly investing in designing smart stationery for companies according to the particular specifications and demands of the company.

Growing advancements in technology has negatively impacted demand for the traditional stationery products. With the launch of various gadgets equipped with smart pens that enables the end users to make notes, demand for the traditional stationery products is projected to hit rock bottom. Demand for the smart gadgets is projected to increase as the end users can conveniently synchronize their information and save it in their smart devices. Moreover, the smart devices further allow the end users to retrieve related information when required by the end user. Customization and personalization of the stationery products will continue to remain in trend in developing regions such as North America. Personalization and customization is further projected to witness significant demand for innovation in range of stationery products. However, the stationery market in Europe is projected to witness positive growth attributed to increasing corporate expansion and setting up of new companies. Moreover, companies based in Europe are increasingly investing on customizing and personalizing of their business stationery products such as memos and business cards. Bound to these factors, the global market of stationery is projected to witness slight increase in growth.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Pens Mechanical Pencils Lead Pencils Marking Coloring Corrections Art Goods Carbon Paper and Inked Ribbon Paper Products

Sales Channel Stationery Sales through Exporters Stationery Sales through Wholesalers Stationery Sales through Other Sales Channels

Price Range Economy Range Priced Stationery Mid-Range Priced Stationery Premium Range Priced Stationery



