Esports Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

A recently published study by Fact.MR estimates the global esports market to exhibit a steady expansion over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. eSports enables individuals in experiencing different aspects of games including ladder, league, and tournament through a single system. The global electronic sports market is expected to account for around US$ 400 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=217

With the advent of live events & streams, games have entered the field of broadcasters and media, who are utilizing their advertising business models in order to tap into regions, which were previously out of their reach. E-sports is offering entertainment companies, media, and brands a chance to capitalize on their favorite pastime of millennial as well as digital natives, such as playing games, and viewing game content. As a new and independent business, e-sports does not only witnesses a tremendous growth, but also accelerates the convergence of different established industries. Most of the game publishers consider the business of e-sports to be futile at present. On the contrary, their investment is being justified by the impact on revenues generated from games, and future potential of activities pertaining to e-sports as a standalone business. E-sports has been witnessed to become engrained in DNA of several successful competitive games, with publishers actively concentrating on expansion of their franchises, in a bid to engage their current audience, and attracting new ones. Generally lacking in resources as well as experience, game publishers are seeking white-label organizers to assist them in setting up leagues and events across their franchises.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=217

8 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Global eSports Market for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

Online mode will continue to be the largest design mode segment of esports adopted around the world, with revenues estimated to hold approximately 50% market share over the forecast period. But, online design mode of e-sports will lose 114 BPS in its share of the market by 2022-end. Local Area Network design mode of esports is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. On the basis of genres type, racing and real-time strategy are estimated to ride on similar CAGRs through 2022. The real-time strategy genre of e-sports will account for the largest share of the market, in terms of revenues, during 2017 to 2022. Fighting games are expected to remain the second most lucrative genre of e-sports, in terms of revenues. Based on buyer type, promotional segment is projected to register the fastest expansion in the global esports market through 2022. Institutional segment is estimated to be the most lucrative buyer type segment, with sales poised to account for nearly US$ 200 Mn revenues by 2022-end. North America’s dominance in the global esports market is expected to remain unchallenged, in terms of revenues. This is partially attributed to the teams of North America, and their great hospitality to myriad new non-academic sponsorships, along with a number of world’s largest leagues & tournaments hosted by this region. These incidences are anticipated to create a huge amount of sponsorship money. Key players in the global esports market include Valve Corporation, Zynga Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=217

Additional Questions Answered

Along with the aforementioned insights about the eSports market, the report also elaborates on other important market avenues influencing the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period.

Following are a few of such questions that can provide a better picture of the assessed market growth.

What is the impact of the fragmented popularity of eSports on the overall performance of the eSports market?

How are eSports operators aligning their business strategies to match the rapid expansion of the industry?

Which are the important regional trends impacting the growth of the eSports market?

How will new entrants influence the eSports market performance during the forecast period?

The report extensively elaborates individual segments and sub-segments of the eSports market mentioned in the market taxonomy.

The eSports market is divided into segments based on device type, end-user, age group, revenue stream, and region.

Based on the device type the report delivers accurate market values for PCs, tablets & laptops, smartphones, gaming headsets, gaming consoles & gaming controllers, and others.

Based on the end-user type, the report delivers market analysis and market values for professional players and occasional users of the eSports market.

Further, based on age group, the eSports market is categorized into 0 – 15, 16 – 25, 26 – 35, and more than 35.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: