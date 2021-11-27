Rubber Processing Chemicals Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2031

Fact.MR’s global rubber processing chemicals market report forecasts a moderate outlook, anticipating a CAGR of approximately 3% to reach nearly US$ 6 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Uptake is most likely expected across the automotive tire manufacturing sector, attributed to swelling vehicle ownership, both, commercial and private.

Despite retaining a positive trajectory, growth was sluggish during the historical period. According to Fact.MR’s report, sales of rubber processing chemicals expanded at just above 2% CAGR. This is largely ascribed to a general slowdown in the global automotive industry. In addition, COVID-19-induced depression across major industrial verticals further slowed down market growth, leading the market to close in at approximately US$ 5 Bn in 2020.

Fortunately, prospects are expected to rebound, as several countries resume industrial production activities amid flattening infection curves. Prominent manufacturers are expected to find renewed growth opportunities in the synthetic rubbers domain. Owing to structural superiority in comparison with natural rubber, synthetic rubbers are fast making inroads across major industries, prompting chemical companies to focus on synthetic rubber processing chemicals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for flame retardants in rubber processing to incline at a CAGR exceeding 3%

Anti-degradant rubber processing chemical sales to reach nearly US$ 3 Bn by 2031

By application, tire manufacturing to account for over 40% rubber processing chemical demand

Sales across the U.S. surpassed US$ 1 Bn in 2020, nudged by applications across synthetic rubber manufacturing

Robust chemical industry growth to heighten sales across China, poised to expand at over 5% CAGR

India, Australia, and South Korea to contribute a total of over US$ 800 Mn by 2031

“Growing emphasis on improving structural quality of rubber-manufactured products, in terms of durability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance, is heightening incorporation of rubber processing chemicals by key industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Product Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Rubber Processing Accelerators Rubber Flame Retardant Chemicals Rubber Processing Aids/Promoters Other Rubber Processing Chemical Products

Application Rubber Processing Chemicals for Tire Applications Rubber Processing Chemicals for Non-Tire Applications



