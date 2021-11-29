Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Methods Will Boost the Growth of RSV Diagnostics Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research RSV Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits and Assays, Instruments), Method (Rapid Antigen Detection Test (Immunofluorescence Assay, ELISA), Molecular Diagnostic), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Homecare) – Global Forecast to 2027, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 1,503.3 million by 2027 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

New technologies such as filament-based antibody detection assays, thin layer-based amperometric enzyme immunoassay (EIA), and multiplex virus testing are in the final stage of development. Furthermore, nucleic acid amplification techniques and loop-mediated isothermal amplification will soon be aligned with PoC devices. This will allow testing to be performed using a one-step kit, which will require only the addition of a patient sample. Also, the nanoparticle technology, which has the potential to bring about a four-fold improvement in viral detection as compared to RT-PCR (the current gold standard), is under development.

Similarly, plasmonic detection techniques such as localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) spectroscopy (which uses metallic nanomaterials by exploiting physicochemical peculiarities) are under development with PoC detection devices. This is considered as a major development as methods such as LSPR spectroscopy offer rapid diagnostics and superior sensitivity & affordability as compared to techniques such as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) and PCR coupled with electrospray ionization Mass Spectrometry (PCR-ESI-MS), which are not cost-effective, cumbersome to perform, and are more limited to research purposes. In the next few years, all the above-mentioned technologies are expected to be included in commercialized diagnostic methods. This is considered as a potential growth area for players operating in the global RSV diagnostics market.

Based on region, the RSV Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostic market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of RSV diseases, technological advancements in PoC molecular diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Key players in the RSV Diagnostics Market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).

