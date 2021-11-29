Beard Oil Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Beard Oil Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global beard oil market size is estimated to reach USD 1.4 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Major beauty & cosmetics companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities and new product development to meet the changing consumer needs which is anticipated to surge the demand for the product.

Request a Sample Copy of Beard Oil Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-beard-oil-market/request-sample

In addition, celebrity endorsement in creating brand awareness among consumers through product promotion, and marketing events. In 2019, Wellem Kapenda, collaborated with Chrisla Essentials brand to promote its product. The product is made by using wide range of ingredients which include moringa, seed, meadowfoam, clove, and manuka. It helps in keeping skin healthy and hydrated with added facial hair.

Chrisel Essentials offers products through own stores and some authorized pharmacies. In 2019, Wahl introduced beard oil which helps in treatment of skin irritations, itchiness, hair loss and skin dryness. This oil contains carrier oils and other essential elements which keeps the hair as healthy and nourished. The moisturizer abilities of product make it suitable to for all types of skins.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecasted period. Growing awareness among consumers and rising celebrity endorsements are positively impacting the market growth.

Companies in the market engage in new product development, and investment in R & D activities to increase presence across the globe. Some of the key players in the beard oil market include Leven Rose, American Beard Company, Honest Amish, Viking Revolution, Mountaineer Brand Prophet & Tools and others.

Access Beard Oil Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-beard-oil-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, conventional oils contributed to largest revenue share of over USD 728.6 million and are anticipated to continue to its dominance in the next few years.

Based on the distribution channel, online segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

The growing penetration of online platforms with number of discounts, cashback offers is expected to bolster the segmental growth.

Convenience stores channel is projected to lead the market by attributing to market share of over 45.0% in the overall market by the end of 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the significant rate of CAGR during the forecasted period.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com