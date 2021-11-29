Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global electric vehicle infotainment market is anticipated to reach USD 225.0 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Rising popularity of rear seat infotainment systems coupled with rising awareness for safe driving among the users are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, rising adoption of electric vehicles of small to medium size has boosted the overall demand for infotainment systems over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-ev-infotainment-market/request-sample

In 2016, the segment of multimedia infotainment systems held the largest revenue share. Moreover, heads-up display infotainment system is gaining traction among the users owing to its function of displaying vehicle related information such as fuel level and vehicle speed. However, high cost of maintenance and installation of rear seat infotainment system are the major reasons behind slower adoption of such systems.

The segment of wireless connectivity systems held a market share of more than 38% in 2016 owing to its wide application in passenger cars segment. Moreover, the cellular connectivity segment is projected to attain a CAGR of 69.7% over the forecast period. However, the wired connectivity segment is anticipated to register a slow growth from 2017 to 2025 owing to rising adoption of wireless infotainment systems. Moreover, wireless systems provide high speed data transfer which is one of the key feature expected to further drive the segment’s growth.

The passenger cars end-user segment is anticipated to witness a downfall in its growth rate. This is associated with rising popularity of heavy duty commercial electric vehicles. The segment of commercial electric vehicle infotainment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 71% over the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Multimedia System

Heads-Up System

Navigation System

Driver Safety and Communication System

Rear Seat Entertainment System

Access Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-ev-infotainment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, the global electric vehicle infotainment market accounted for the revenue of more than USD 2.4 billion and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 69.0% over the forecast period

In 2016, the segment of heads-up display infotainment system and rear seat entertainment system dominated the global EV infotainment market and are expected to attain an exponential growth from 2017 to 2025

Latin America is anticipated to grow significantly from 2017 to 2025 due to rising adoption of various emerging technologies across the automotive sector in this region. The market for EV infotainment in Latin America is projected to attain A CAGR of 77.8% over the forecast period.

Leading players in this industry are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Panasonic corporations, Audi AG, General Motors Corp, Harman International Industries Inc. Clarion Corporation of America, JVC KENWOOD, and Garmin Ltd.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com