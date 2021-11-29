Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global fixed-wing air ambulance service market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period, 2018 to 2025. The growing incidence of chronic health issues, including cardiac disorder that requires an instant medical response is anticipated to a positive impact the market growth.

Medical services in emergency use rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft to move patients to and from healthcare facilities as well as accident sites. The fixed-wing air ambulance is quick, reliable, and safe for transporting patients. Air ambulances provides added advantages over conventional road ambulances that avoids traffic and reach patient located inisolated are as faster. The fixed-wing air ambulances are also used for long distances as well as for repatriation to transport patients. Government support for public healthcare transformations is a key factor to promote investment in this market.

Fixed-wing air ambulances services are gaining popularity due to the increasing disposable of people in economically developing countries. In addition, insurance companies are covering air ambulance services which also play a vital role in growth of fixed-wing air ambulance service market.

Rising demand for air ambulances services has encouraged international service providers to collaborate with the healthcare sector in developing countries to spread their global footprints. They are also doing a partnership with several local organizations to provide air ambulances for employees who are traveling abroad. Collaboration with government organizations is expected to have positive impact on market growth. For example, in India, The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai is striving to offer these healthcare services across Mumbai. In India, there are countless patients who requires emergency medical services were stuck in the traffic or not able to reach hospitals due to high connectivity issues.

The major factors which are influencing the market growth are the emergence of charity-based and publicly funded services. The service providers play an important role to support patients who need helps in case of disaster and emergency medical assistance.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Service providers are collaborating with third-party medical escort services to offer assistance to patients onboard. The segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 10.0% during 2018 to 2025.

Based on service model, the community based model is projected to have fastest CAGR of over 9.0% over the forecast period, emerging as the fastest growing segment.

Consumers of air ambulance services are urging providers to be affiliated with government bodies and insurance providers for increasing affordability. This has led several insurance providers to enlist them in their insurance coverage

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR on account of increased healthcare spending of people. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12.0% over the forecast period.

The major players operating in the fixed-wing air ambulance services market are FAI rent-a-jet AG, and American Medical Response (AMR).

