Depth Filtration Market worth $2.9 billion – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of Depth Filtration Market is largely driven by factors such as increasing adoption of single-use technologies, focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals, and advantages such as low cost and ease of use are driving the adoption of depth filters.

However, the requirement of high capital investments for setting up production facilities is expected to hamper the growth of the depth filtration market.

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland).

Danaher Corporation (US) is the leading player in the global depth filtration market owing to its broad range of products in depth filtration. The sale of the company’s separation, filtration, and purification technologies have witnessed high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and other high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific region to maintain its leadership position.

The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Diatomaceous Earth segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market.

Based on media, broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global depth filtration market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Final Product Processing was the largest application segment in the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the application, segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

