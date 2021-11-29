Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $668.16 Million – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements. In the coming years, the body composition analyzer market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global body composition analyzers market. However, inconsistency in the accuracy of different analyzers and high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248209133

Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market.

Hospitals;

In hospitals, body composition analysis is majorly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis. For this application, DEXA is utilized to measure bone density for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing the risk of developing fractures. As a result, the growing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the adoption of DEXA in various hospitals. Moreover, various hospitals across the globe, such as the Jackson Hospital (U.S.), Ramsay Health Care (U.K.), Apollo Hospitals (India), and Elkhart General Hospital (U.S.), have now included body composition testing as a part of their patient care and wellness programs. Such developments are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years

Fitness clubs and wellness centers;

Over the past few years, the number of fitness clubs has increased significantly as a result of the growing focus on health and fitness among people. At gyms and wellness centers, body composition analyzers not only measure the amount of body fat for weight loss but also provide complete body composition assessment to maintain health.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248209133

Industry Segmentation:

Based on product, segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users, segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248209133