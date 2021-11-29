Single-cell Analysis Market worth $6.3 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single cell analysis market.

In March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) launched the CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter that features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (US) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore, together with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research..

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10X Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of devices, medical supplies, diagnostic products, and laboratory equipment. The company’s products are used by healthcare institutions, life science companies, clinical laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. BD has three major business segments, namely, BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Life Sciences segment is further categorized as Preanalytical Systems, Diagnostic Systems, and Biosciences. The company provides single-cell analysis products through the Biosciences segment.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the single-cell analysis market in 2020.

North America accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the global single cell analysis market in 2020. This market is expected to reach USD 2,520.2 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 1,282.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5%. North America’s prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the presence of key market players, coupled with increasing R&D expenditure and federal funding.

Industry Segmentation:

The consumables segment dominated the single cell analysis market in 2020

Based on products, segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single-cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on end users, segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2020, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. Factors such as growth in funding for life science research and the increasing number of medical colleges and universities are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

