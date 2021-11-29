Process Spectroscopy Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Process Spectroscopy Market is estimated to reach USD 25.10 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing acceptance of several spectroscopy techniques. Spectroscopy is the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter. Process spectroscopy is the use of spectroscopy to achieve real-time data to monitor and enhance a manufacturing process. This technique is used for various applications according to unique regulations and standards from different regulatory organizations.

Growth Drivers::

The process spectroscopy market is driven by factors like increasing demand for superior quality manufactured goods, efforts taken by the food and healthcare industry to enhance their manufacturing processes, and improved quality standards. Moreover, increasing regulations from the government concerning safety principles and mandatory rules for implementing them are expected to fuel the market growth of process spectroscopy. Properties of process spectroscopy like cost-effectiveness and time saving are stimulating the demand for the technique, thereby encouraging the process spectroscopy industry.

However, lack of skilled labor followed by significant initial investment is expected to obstruct the market growth of process spectroscopy. The process spectroscopy market is witnessing opportunities from modernizations in the spectroscopic domain since it decreases the total expenditure of product investigation and marketing by manufacturers.

Top Companies:

The key players in the process spectroscopy industry are ABB Limited, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Limited, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Foss A/S, Kett Electric Laboratory, Sartorius AG, BuchiLabortechnik AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Technology Outlook:

The process spectroscopy industry is categorized based on technology, end-user, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into Raman spectroscopy, infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, Fourier transforms infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy, etc. Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy led the market earlier in terms of revenue. Among all, the Raman spectroscopy market is expected to hold a larger market share of process spectroscopy owing to its increasing popularity and acceptance in the food, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industry.

End-user Outlook:

Based on end-user, the process spectroscopy market is divided into oil & gas, polymer, food & agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemical, and others. In the previous years, the pharmaceutical industry-led process spectroscopy industry followed by agriculture and food. The chemical industry is expected to register maximum growth in the coming years owing to its increasing use.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the process spectroscopy market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market of process spectroscopy owing to the prevalence of several leading market players in the region.

