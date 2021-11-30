Conneqt & ServiceNow Announce Partnership to accelerate Enterprise Modernization

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — With the aim to accelerate Enterprise Modernization for our customers, Conneqt, India’s leading Digital IT & BPM services company and ServiceNow, a leading enterprise modernization software company, announced a partnership to bring forth expertise in enterprise modernization offerings for delivering solutions to Conneqt customers.

“We are excited to partner with ServiceNow to accelerate enterprise modernization journey for our customers with ServiceNow solutions. This partnership brings together Conneqt’s deep business and domain expertise in customer lifecycle management and enterprise risk management services with globally leading Customer services (CSM) and Integrated Risk Management (GRC) solutions from ServiceNow. We share the vision of building modern and automated enterprises, as they expedite transformation and lead to sustainable change. We look forward to a long term and successful relationship,” said Arjun Ramaraju, Chief Executive Officer, Conneqt.