Conneqt & ServiceNow Announce Partnership to accelerate Enterprise Modernization

Posted on 2021-11-30 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — With the aim to accelerate Enterprise Modernization for our customers, Conneqt, India’s leading Digital IT & BPM services company and ServiceNow, a leading enterprise modernization software company, announced a partnership to bring forth expertise in enterprise modernization offerings for delivering solutions to Conneqt customers.

“We are excited to partner with ServiceNow to accelerate enterprise modernization journey for our customers with ServiceNow solutions. This partnership brings together Conneqt’s deep business and domain expertise in customer lifecycle management and enterprise risk management services with globally leading Customer services (CSM) and Integrated Risk Management (GRC) solutions from ServiceNow. We share the vision of building modern and automated enterprises, as they expedite transformation and lead to sustainable change. We look forward to a long term and successful relationship,” said Arjun Ramaraju, Chief Executive Officer, Conneqt.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution