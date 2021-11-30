FSL provides quality and affordable Confectionery Ingredients

Food Specialist Limited provides affordable and quality Confectionery Ingredients including chocolate, hard-bodied candies and Chewing Gum

Chocolate

FSL brings the magic and indulgent sensory experience of the chocolate industry to our customers.

Our experts work closely with customers to optimize the process of creating enchanting chocolate products your consumers will adore. Try using our Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Solid and Natural Emulsifiers to experience a truly mouth-watering chocolate experience.

For cost-competitive industrial solutions, we offer Cocoa Butter Alternatives (CBI, CBE, CBR and CBS), Non-Hydrogenated Fat solutions and Filling Fats that offer a velvety glaze and the finest taste to satisfy the senses and indulgence value consumers search for with every bite.

We also have finished products as chocolates, chocolate toppings, decoration chocolates, shavings, block chocolates, couverture chocolate, bake stable chips and drops.

Hard-Boiled Candies

Beyond the supply of generic ingredients like Glucose syrup, HFCS and Additives, we also develop innovative solutions to reduce production costs while offering Sugar-Free Solutions for the production of healthier and tastier hard-boiled candies that are made rich and vibrant with our Natural Color Solutions.

Our customers enjoy the benefits of the most exquisite Anti-Sticking and Release Agents, Reduced Calorie Sweeteners, Sugars and Citric Acid.

Work with us to design the perfect sensory experience personalized to your consumers’ liking. FSL prides itself on its expertise to create products that help our customers reach new and exciting heights.

In line with the growing global health trend, we also offer candy solutions that are enriched with Vitamins and Minerals.

Chewing Gum

People have been chewing gum for thousands of years to freshen their breath, increase saliva flow after a meal and protect their teeth. At FSL, we use years of knowledge and experience to source chewing gum ingredients of the highest performance. We provide the ultimate solutions for the supply of gum base, emulsifiers, sweeteners, humectants, additives, hydrocolloids, colours, flavours and sugar-free solutions.

Contact FSL (Food Specialist Limited) for more information on our Confectionery Ingredients