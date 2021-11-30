Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Posted on 2021-11-30 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Introduction

Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As the industrial units were closed in lockdown, manufacturers suffered heavy losses. Now that the condition has normalized in 2021, market players through their relentless efforts are trying to improve their presence and profitability level.

Request Brochure-  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=544

Rising demands from apparel industries is adding tremendous progressto this market in 2021. Apparel industries are opting for such equipments for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs etc. Circular-knits are mostly used knit fabrics by apparal sector at present.

Garment manufacturers of 2021 are going for automation. Sweater manufacturers are installing second and third batch of automatic flat knitting machines. Shima Seiki and Stoll continue to emerge as frontrunners throughout the world.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=544                                                                                            

3D Industrial Knitting to Pave Way for New Opportunities

Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel.

A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment.

The newfound discovery can aid textile manufacturers in producing custom sizes and designs at affordable costs. The algorithm breaks down 3D meshes into step by step instructions for V-bed knitting machines. With the algorithm, garment manufacturers with proficient designing knowledge would be able to input 3D designs or meshes as instruction for the machine to knit. The feature will, therefore, allow manufacturers to work without the requirement of expert knowledge of computer programming. The technology could pioneer the industry towards a new market for custom sized and designed apparel.

Performance Evaluation of Industrial Knitting Machines to Promote Quality

Monitoring systems to observe and note the operations of knitting machine offer the potential to evaluate the performance of a machine which, in turn, aid in the calculation of the overall productivity of the plant. A crucial aspect that influences the quality and the quantity of production in industrial knitting is the number of faults a machine commits while operating. The information about the frequency and extent of faults allows manufacturers to plan production and evaluate the overall productivity of the plant.

Ongoing research in the area aims to detect, identify, and locate the faults committed by knitting machines during production by monitoring the yarn input tension. The system can potentially help garment makers in identifying flaws in production and address them to enhance quality and productivity. Such developments are expected to aid in improving the quality of industrial knitting equipment

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

  • Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.
  • On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.
  • The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

  • Flat Bed Knitting Equipment
    • Semi-Jacquard
    • Jacquard
  • Auto Stripe Equipment
  • Circular Knitting Equipment
    • Single Jersey
    • Double Jersey

On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

  • Technical Textiles
  • Medical Textiles
  • Automotive Textiles
  • Readymade Clothes
  • Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

  • Semi-Automatic
  • Automatic

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage

 

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution