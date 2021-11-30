Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Introduction

Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As the industrial units were closed in lockdown, manufacturers suffered heavy losses. Now that the condition has normalized in 2021, market players through their relentless efforts are trying to improve their presence and profitability level.

Rising demands from apparel industries is adding tremendous progressto this market in 2021. Apparel industries are opting for such equipments for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs etc. Circular-knits are mostly used knit fabrics by apparal sector at present.

Garment manufacturers of 2021 are going for automation. Sweater manufacturers are installing second and third batch of automatic flat knitting machines. Shima Seiki and Stoll continue to emerge as frontrunners throughout the world.

3D Industrial Knitting to Pave Way for New Opportunities Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel. A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment. The newfound discovery can aid textile manufacturers in producing custom sizes and designs at affordable costs. The algorithm breaks down 3D meshes into step by step instructions for V-bed knitting machines. With the algorithm, garment manufacturers with proficient designing knowledge would be able to input 3D designs or meshes as instruction for the machine to knit. The feature will, therefore, allow manufacturers to work without the requirement of expert knowledge of computer programming. The technology could pioneer the industry towards a new market for custom sized and designed apparel.