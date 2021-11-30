GAF Material Corporation Dominates North American Breathable Membranes Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry by Type (Polethylene, Polypropylene), Application (Pitched Roofs, and Walls), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2021″, The market size of breathable membranes for construction industry is estimated to grow from USD 889.3 Million in 2015 to USD 1,617.2 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2021. The market is driven by the increasing awareness for safeguarding building materials from extra moisture and UV radiation.

Browse 143 market data tables and 48 figures spread through 146 pages and in-depth TOC on “Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry by Type (Polethylene, Polypropylene), Application (Pitched Roofs, and Walls), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2021”

Pitched Roof: Largest Application of the Breathable Membranes Market

In 2015, the pitched roof application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, followed by walls. Regulations for minimizing energy consumption in European countries have encouraged the development of more energy efficient building construction techniques. Pitched roofs is the largest application segment of the global breathable membranes market, and is expected to grow due to increasing roofing activities in extreme cold climate countries.

PE: The Fastest-growing Type Segment of the Breathable Membranes Market

PE based breathable membranes are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of volume. Excellent properties of PE such as resistance to prolonged UV radiation and water is driving the demand for this segment.

Western Europe: The Largest Market for Breathable Membranes

Currently, Western Europe is the largest market for breathable membranes, in terms of volume. Germany is the largest market for breathable membranes. However, Norway is the fastest-growing market for breathable membranes in the region.

The following factors are the main driving forces for the breathable membranes market in Western Europe:

Stringent building regulations for improving thermal efficiency and thereby minimizing the energy consumption

Increasing demand for timber frame constructions especially in Scandinavian Countries

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Soprema (France), GAF Material Corporation (U.S.), Cosella-Dorken (Canada), Saint Gobain SA (France), and Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland) are the key players of the breathable membranes market.