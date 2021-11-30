Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Consumer network attached storage (NAS) market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2025. Global Consumer Network attached storage (NAS) market is expected to witness a significant increase in the market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in digital content is expected to drive the network attached storage market over the forecast period. NAS is a file storage device which enables sharing files either by software, hardware or through configuration between enterprise users. It is operated by connecting data storage to a computer network providing data access to a group of clients. In a consumer NAS market the software is used to store and share files such as music, photos and multimedia among multiple devices. Requirement of personal data backup by the consumers is anticipated to drive market growth. Backup is essential because of its importance in preventing data loss and avoid growing number of computer viruses which corrupt and damage the data.

Increase in mobile devices market combined with high internet usage is expected to drive the market growth since file sharing is commonly used in several devices such as tablets, smart phones, laptops and computers globally. Various files can be accessed through Mobile devices when connected to the NAS appliances. It also provides high performance storage anywhere from 500GB to 4TB and faster access to stored data. These appliances can also be connected to printers at workplace or household.

Increasing demand for multiple connections and multimedia streaming at households is expected to drive the market growth. NAS compared to portable hard disks provide better efficiency and can connect multiple computers to a router via Ethernet or wifi. For example if a consumer wants to connect multiple devices like gaming system, a huge music & entertainment system or a network security camera, to stream out to variety of devices, NAS helps in sharing files among all these devices without the need to connect to a computer since they are all connected through a network. They can also manage torrent downloads even when the computer is off.

NAS involves low maintenance costs, are relatively easy to install and can also be operated remotely increasing the convenient usage of the consumers. Once the NAS device is connected to the network consumers can access the content through a web browser or dedicated software. The devices can automatically record footage from networked home security devices thereby increasing the safety and accessibility through the smartphones. Compared to that of Direct attached storage (DAS) and external hard drives these systems are expected to provide high efficiency and performance storage.

Major players in network attached system markets are apple, Seagate technologies, buffalo technology and Netgear. Other players include Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Hitachi data systems, IBM corporation, iomega, Asustor, Drobo, Transporter and Zyxel. Apple is one of the largest company in terms of revenue. NAS uses file based protocols such as AFP that has been used with Apple Macintosh Computers. Buffalo technologies introduce cost effective NAS systems that are expected to be compatible with all the operating systems.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

