8 Tips To Boost Your Tax Return And Make Most of The Refund Every Year

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — A responsible income-earning entity pays the right amount of tax on time. A wise income earner knows how to boost their tax return and make the most of their incentives. Want to be considered as such? Here are eight tips to help you out.

Make sure you’re on the right tax bracket. If you ask a tax accountant, the key to filing a maximised return is being classified under the right bracket. Take note that each bracket has different tax obligations to pay and tax incentives to make the most of.

Be diligent in keeping your receipts. Before you can claim a tax deductible, you have to first present proof of your expenses. Therefore, you have to have your own receipt-keeping system so it will be more efficient for you whenever the tax season comes.

Take advantage of all work-related deductibles. Working from home? Did you know that you can claim a number of deductibles to lower your tax payables? This includes utility bills, depreciation of work equipment for furniture (plus their repair costs), computer consumables, and internet and telephone expenses. As side hustles also need to be declared in Australia, you can also use such expenses obtained from doing side gigs to lower your tax.

Claim on your mortgage if you’re doing business from or at home. If you’re a home-based worker or an entrepreneur doing business at your own residential space, you can claim a fraction of your mortgage expenses to further minimise your tax obligations. If you’re only renting, you can also claim a certain amount of it along with the abovementioned utility bills.

Don’t forget to claim your industry organisation-related fees. Industry association and union fees are also considered as tax deductibles in Australia. This is why it also pays to take part in organisations — you can’t only access more industry-related resources, but also use them to your advantage during tax season.

Know that educational expenses are deductibles, too. If you’re undertaking self-education endeavours, the Australian government allows you to claim a deduction — if that course is related to your job. You can also claim even smaller-scale educational efforts like subscriptions to journals, books, and newsletters.

Donate to charity. If you’ve given money (or property or financial shares) to charity, it can also be deducted from your tax payables. Make sure that your charitable donation meets the requirements stipulated in the country’s income tax law.

Hire a professional tax accountant. There’s a lot of things to consider when maximising tax returns. To make sure you exhaust all incentives that you’re eligible to, you need help from a professional who specialises in tax accounting.

