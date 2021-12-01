Kids Room Essentials at Ashley Homestore in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Every child needs a comfortable and well-furnished room where he/she can grow and thrive. Ashley HomeStore, Killeen offers a wide collection of furniture and storage options for kids of every age group. The furniture is made from superior and child-friendly materials to ensure maximum comfort and safety.

About the Store: 

The store is considered as one of the best furniture stores in the region and is known for its impeccable quality and commitment to customer satisfaction. It is a family-owned store that was formed in 1985 with the aim of providing the best quality of furniture for every room. It also contributes to the local community by donating thousands of mattresses and gently-used furniture to the needy. The store is committed to minimizing its carbon footprint by using green design methods and operating sustainably.

Kids Room Essentials 

  • Beds-Upholstered beds, panel beds, storage beds, sleigh beds, poster beds, metal beds
  • Dressers and Chests- Medium, large, narrow, wide and short
  • Bunk and Loft Beds: Twin beds with storage and ladders, loft beds with under bed bin storage
  • Storage Furniture-Storage benches, toy organizer, shelf bookcase and more
  • Seating-Juvenile chaise lounge, figural upholstered chairs, teacher’s rocker, etc.
  • Desks: Desk with bench, desk with hutch, desk with stool, student desk, etc.
  • Comfortable Mattresses
  • Tables- Table and chair sets and play tables
  • Lighting and Wall Décor-Wall art, table lamp, floor lamp, unicorn, elephant, penguin and moon shaped lamps

Benefits of Purchasing From the Store 

  • Large selection of high quality furniture
  • Bright and cheery designs for kids rooms
  • Best white glove delivery services in the area
  • Personalized appointments
  • Frequents deals and offers
  • User-friendly website with an extensive online listing
  • Same day delivery
  • Outstanding customer support
  • Convenience of online payment
  • 12 month special financing
  • Thoroughly tested products that meet rigorous safety standards
  • Offer Delta Children’s products-Free from heavy metals, Lead, Phalates, Formaldehyde and fire retardant chemicals

For more information on essentials for kids’ rooms, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900. You can also visit https://killeenfurniture.com or check out the latest deals and offers on social media profiles.

