Advancement In Technology Foreseen To Drive The Material Buggy Market During 2021 To 2031

Rise in demand for material carrying equipment is evident due to the continuously growing construction and mining industry across the world. Changing technology in material handling equipment in developed and developing countries is felicitating the use of advanced pay loading equipment at construction and mining sites. Increase in public-private partnership projects are raising demand for material buggies to carry material at constructions sites. For instance, the Indian government has planned to construct six-lane highways to connect metro cities to other cities.

At present, Europe holds the largest revenue share in the global material buggy space, owing to the well-established advanced material handling equipment industry in the region, especially the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom sold approximately 520 units of material buggies in 2020, which includes large numbers of diesel engine material buggies.

As per the report new published by Fact.MR, the global material buggy market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 230 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, one-third of market revenue was generated solely by the European region.

Material buggies with diesel engines account for more than 40% of global sales.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for approximately 60% of global market share. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 77 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market for material buggies is moderately concentrated, where companies such as The Toro Company, Allen Engineering, and Bartell Global hold around 30% of the global market share.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.5% throughout 2021-2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Engine Electric Material Buggies Petrol Material Buggies Diesel Material Buggies Gas Material Buggies

By Type Tracked Material Buggies Wheel Material Buggies

By Payload Below 600 kg Material Buggies 600 TO 800 kg Material Buggies 800 to 1000 kg Material Buggies 1000 to 1200 kg Material Buggies More than 1200 kg Material Buggies

By Moving Speed Less than 10 km/hr Material Buggies 10 to 12 km/hr Material Buggies 12 to 14 km/hr Material Buggies 14 to 16 km/hr Material Buggies

By Engine Power Less than 10 hp Material Buggies 10 to 15 hp Material Buggies 15 to 20 hp Material Buggies 20 to 25 hp Material Buggies

By Sales Channel Material Buggies through Direct Sales Material Buggies through Distributor Sales

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia MEA South Asia & Pacific



