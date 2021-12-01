Sprockets Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2031

The global automotive industry is witnessing drastic changes as result of technological advancements and introduction of electric vehicles. This will result in providing a boost to the sales of sprockets across regions. Furthermore, increasing demand from motorcycle OEMs will also complement demand growth over the forecast period.

With a wide range of application in end-use industries, such as linear motion in two wheelers, power transmission in building and construction, and the agriculture industry, demand for sprockets, especially steel sprockets, is set to increase at a faster rate in future.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global sprocket market is anticipated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sprocket market is expected to grow 2X in value over the next ten years.

Plain bore sprockets are projected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value over the forecast period. However, taper lock bore sprockets are projected to resister a higher growth rate of 7.4% in terms of value.

Below ½ pitch sprockets are estimated to account for 30% revenue share of the market by 2021-end, but are expected to lose 39 BPS by 2031.

The thermoplastic segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% in terms of value, to be valued at US$ 410 Mn by 2031-end.

Largest share is contributed by the building and construction segment in terms of sprocket demand, representing a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% each through 2031.

Developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, will witness high growth, at expected CAGRs of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

“Increasing industrialization and technological shift towards electric vehicles will facilitate marvellous growth opportunities for sprocket manufacturers during the 2021-2031 period,”

Competitive Landscape

North America and Europe are home to leading sprocket manufacturers such as Renold PLC, Rexnord Corp., Regal Beloit, SKF Group, Altra Industrial Motion, and others. East Asia, followed by South Asia, are emerging regions with potential market players such as Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Senqcia Corporation, and others. Latin America and MEA are steadily progressing on the back of improving manufacturing facilities across these regions.

Key Market Segments

Pitch

Standard Below 1/2 Inch 1/2 – 1 Inch 1 – 1.5 Inch 1.5 – 2 Inch Above 2 Inch

Customized

Material

Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Thermoplastics

Others

Bore

Plain

Taper Lock

Strand

Simplex

Duplex

Triplex

Application

Conveyors

Rotor Roller

Other Drives

End Use Vertical

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Glass & Plastic

Textiles

Agricultural Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sprockets Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Sprockets Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Sprockets Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Sprockets Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Sprockets Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sprockets Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sprockets Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Sprockets Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sprockets Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sprockets Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sprockets Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sprockets Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Sprockets Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Sprockets Market growth.

