The polycarbonate films market is estimated at USD 1.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022. The excellent properties of polycarbonate films such as optical clarity, printability, and impact strength have increased the demand from electrical & electronics, transportation, and medical packaging end-use industries in emerging economies.

New product launches and expansions are the key growth strategies undertaken by the key players to maintain and enhance their position in the polycarbonate films market. Leading players in this market are also focusing on joint ventures to increase their market shares.

Major manufacturers of polycarbonate films, such as SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), 3M Company (US), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials (China), and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), have been profiled in this report. These companies adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the polycarbonate films market.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia) is the most active player in the polycarbonate films market. The company accounted for the largest share in the polycarbonate films market. As part of its strategy, the company has focused on investing in R&D activities for developing newer products. The company introduced LEXAN SD film solutions in November 2014 for electronic security documents that can be used for passports, ID cards, and other applications. The company was also involved in a joint venture with Cima NanoTech (US) for the joint development of a transparent conductive polycarbonate film.

Covestro (Germany) is another company that has established a strong foothold in the polycarbonate films market. The company adopted the strategy of new product launch and expansion to improve its product portfolio and cater to the demand of its customers. In April 2016, the company introduced polycarbonate hard coated film solution for automotive interior applications. The company was also involved in expanding its production capacity for multilayered flat films at its Dormagen site in Germany in July 2017.