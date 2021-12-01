New Product Launches and Expansions are the Key Growth Strategies Undertaken by the Key Players to Maintain and Enhance Their Position in the Polycarbonate Films Market

[143 Pages Report] Polycarbonate Films Market size was USD 1.04 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Posted on 2021-12-01 by in Electronics, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Polycarbonate Films Market, Polycarbonate Film Market, Polycarbonate Films, Polycarbonate Film Polycarbonate Films Market by Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The polycarbonate films market is estimated at USD 1.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022. The excellent properties of polycarbonate films such as optical clarity, printability, and impact strength have increased the demand from electrical & electronics, transportation, and medical packaging end-use industries in emerging economies.

New product launches and expansions are the key growth strategies undertaken by the key players to maintain and enhance their position in the polycarbonate films market. Leading players in this market are also focusing on joint ventures to increase their market shares.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=135220170

Major manufacturers of polycarbonate films, such as SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), 3M Company (US), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials (China), and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), have been profiled in this report. These companies adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the polycarbonate films market.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia) is the most active player in the polycarbonate films market. The company accounted for the largest share in the polycarbonate films market. As part of its strategy, the company has focused on investing in R&D activities for developing newer products. The company introduced LEXAN SD film solutions in November 2014 for electronic security documents that can be used for passports, ID cards, and other applications. The company was also involved in a joint venture with Cima NanoTech (US) for the joint development of a transparent conductive polycarbonate film.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=135220170

Covestro (Germany) is another company that has established a strong foothold in the polycarbonate films market. The company adopted the strategy of new product launch and expansion to improve its product portfolio and cater to the demand of its customers. In April 2016, the company introduced polycarbonate hard coated film solution for automotive interior applications. The company was also involved in expanding its production capacity for multilayered flat films at its Dormagen site in Germany in July 2017.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution