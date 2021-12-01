Radiology Information System Market Share and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2024

Felton, California , USA, Dec 1 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Radiology Information System Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Radiology Information System industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Radiology Information System barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

Global Radiology Information System Market is expected to reach USD 980.2 million by 2024. Radiology Information System (RIS) is a networked software system for handling medical imagery and linked data. The system is mainly used for tracking billing information and radiology imaging orders, and also used in association with VNAs and PACS (picture archiving and communication system) to achieve billing, image archives, and record-keeping. Its main function in the sector of billing, patient management, image tracking, scheduling, results reporting, and patient tracking. The Radiology Information System Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases and trauma patients, rising mergers of healthcare facilities, and group buying by secluded hospitals are documented as major factors of Radiology Information System that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. The Market is segmented based on type, component, deployment mode, end user, and region.

Standalone RIS and integrated RIS are the two main types that could be explored in Radiology Information System in the forecast period. The integrated RIS sector accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Also, the segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years.

Hardware, services, and software are the components that could be explored in Radiology Information System in the foremost period. Cloud-based, web-based, and on premise are the deployment modes that could be explored in the foremost period. The market may be categorized based on end users like office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers, and others that could be explored in the future period.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Radiology Information System industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be quality, cost, and productivity in the healthcare IT system. The United States is a major consumer of Radiology Information System in this region as high demand for diagnostic imaging. Also, growing occurrence of chronic diseases, increasing demand by physicians, and patients, promising compensation policy, and presence of modern or latest technology are factors driving market in the region.

The key players of Radiology Information System Market are Epic Systems, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

