Hydrant Dispensers Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

The global hydrant dispensers market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, thanks to strong demand for air travel across the world. At least 423 new airports are scheduled to be built worldwide, with 223 in the Asia Pacific region and around 60 across Europe. This is being backed by significant investments in new airport facilities and capacity expansion. Hydrant systems, which serve as a quick and efficient means of refuelling, are part of this modern infrastructure.

Every year, around 100 million new air passengers are added in the Asia Pacific region. BRICS nations are showing a pattern of growing urban population in search of job opportunities, which is leading to increased air travel. To accommodate this increase, governments are investing in the construction of new airports, which will drive demand for hydrant dispensers northward. For their ever-growing tourism sector, GCC countries will also invest heavily in airport infrastructure over the coming years.

Demand for hydrant dispensers registered marginal drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global aviation industry experienced a drop of 55% over the last financial year. As a result, aviation industry’s spending power was reduced. Since infrastructure construction was halted around the world, new airport infrastructure development and modernization were affected, leading to drop in global demand for hydrant dispensers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hydrant dispensers market is anticipated to add 1.7X times more value to its market by 2031.

Mass flow rate wise, demand for 850 GPM – 1050 GPM hydrant dispensers is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

North America is the consummate market with an expected value of around US$ 42.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to inflate at a zestful CAGR of more than 4% through 2031.

Towable hydrant dispensers are opined to exhibit spry growth rate of over 5% CAGR, while self-propelled hydrant dispensers are projected to add 1.6X by 2031.

East Asia is set to unleash bronzer growth of close to 6% CAGR, owing to increasing middle-class families, growing per capita income, and skyrocketing investments in modern airport infrastructure.

Global air passenger travel and aircraft fleet is expected to double over the next decade, which will push demand for hydrant dispensers across regions.

Key Segments Covered

Mass Flow Rate < 450 GPM Hydrant Dispensers 450 GPM -850 GPM Hydrant Dispensers 850 GPM – 1050 GPM Hydrant Dispensers

Configuration Towable Hydrant Dispensers Self-propelled Hydrant Dispensers Truck-mounted Hydrant Dispensers

Propulsion IC Engine-powered Hydrant Dispensers Electrical-powered Hydrant Dispensers

End User Commercial Hydrant Dispensers Hydrant Dispensers for Helicopters Hydrant Dispensers for Airplanes Military Hydrant Dispensers Hydrant Dispensers for Helicopters Hydrant Dispensers for Airplanes



The report covers following Hydrant Dispensers Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Hydrant Dispensers Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hydrant Dispensers Market

Latest industry Hydrant Dispensers Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Hydrant Dispensers Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Hydrant Dispensers Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hydrant Dispensers Market major players

Hydrant Dispensers Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Hydrant Dispensers Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

